Duncan families frustrated with lack of street lights near their homes.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - In neighborhoods all across downtown Duncan, residents said they are frustrated with the lack of street lights near their homes.
Trick-or-treaters said it felt strange to be walking around their neighborhoods between Beech and Main Thursday night.
They typically never go out after sunset because of the lack of street lights... but because of Halloween... they made an exception.
Many parents and kids ventured out for Halloween candy well before sunset.
One Duncan dad said that’s because of the dangers that fall on dark streets.
“I really feel like it creates a safety issue. If my kids are out and it’s after dark, my kids won’t be visible. We don’t really venture out much, unless it’s our front porch, because you just can’t see anything,” said Jeremy Gragg.
Just two weeks ago, Jeremy Gragg said his van was broken into, and he believes it wouldn’t have happened if his block had street lights.
“I think it would deter criminals, or just people up to mischief,” said Gragg.
The Walsh family said they live close to the corner near Main Street, and the lack of lighting... combined with a steady flow of traffic makes them nervous to even let the kids outside.
“We are kind of in a busier area, and having that much traffic and no lights to see who is around is pretty scary,” said Krystl Walsh.
Walsh said he and his neighbors have gotten used to the darkness, but it still makes for potentially scary situations he wishes they could avoid altogether.
“It would definitely be nice to see who is walking around your house at night. You can’t tell who they are, you see shadows,” said Chris Walsh.
It's an issue they've been dealing with for years.
“Our block has always been dark. I’m not sure if there a light that went out, or if there is just not one there,” said Gragg.
In a statement from Duncan’s City Manager Kimberly Meek, she said about 90 percent of all street light fixtures were replaced in 2010, and as technology in the industry continues to advance, acquiring parts for those lights has become difficult.
Gragg said with the light’s only being ten years old, he’s surprised that’s actually an issue.
“As far as lights go, we should be able to get something. Especially with how much we pay for utilities here in Duncan, maybe throw a light up on my block," said Gragg.
Meek also said the city of Duncan is proposing an upgrade to LED lights, which would reduce electric consumption and increase visibility.
She says it would cost up to 565-thousand-dollars for the upgrades, but there’s no timetable on if or when that would be completed.
