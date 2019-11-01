First Alert Forecast: Plenty of sunshine for the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Friday! If you thought the past two days were fantastic..... just wait until this weekend!! For the rest of this evening temperatures will fall from from the lower 60s into the 50s between 5PM & 7PM. We’ll see the upper 40s by 8PM and steady temperatures falling into the mid 40s between 9PM & 10PM. Winds will shift slightly first gusting out of the west at 5 to 15mph then gusting out of the north beginning at 7PM thanks to a cold front pushing through this evening. So any Friday night football games will be a little breezy and cool. Thanks to the wind gusts, feel like temperatures are trending to be between 35-40° throughout the evening.
For the weekend, it’s looking to be spectacular! Waking up it’ll be in the lower to mid 30s across Texoma. Saturday is going to be sunny and dry with temperatures climbing into the mid 50s throughout the day. Winds will shift later in the evening, out of the south, but for most of Saturday, gusting out of the north 5 to 15mph.
Thanks to those south winds on Sunday we’re trending warmer! Overnight lows will once again be in the mid 30s. Expect, dry and sunny conditions once again but temperatures will climb into the lower 60s throughout the day.
Monday should be the warmest day over the next seven with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday afternoon a stationary boundary will slowly migrate south into northern Texoma. That boundary could produce a few showers and isolated storms. That boundary will linger through Wednesday bringing more rain chances. Another cold front will move in next Thursday. That front will drop highs into the upper 50s and produce more low end rain chances. For now, Friday is looking to clear out with mostly sunny skies but cooler temperatures in the lower 50s.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
