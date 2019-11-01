First Alert Forecast: Plenty of sunshine for the weekend

Happy Friday! If you thought the past two days were fantastic..... just wait until this weekend!! For the rest of this evening temperatures will fall from from the lower 60s into the 50s between 5PM & 7PM. We’ll see the upper 40s by 8PM and steady temperatures falling into the mid 40s between 9PM & 10PM. Winds will shift slightly first gusting out of the west at 5 to 15mph then gusting out of the north beginning at 7PM thanks to a cold front pushing through this evening. So any Friday night football games will be a little breezy and cool. Thanks to the wind gusts, feel like temperatures are trending to be between 35-40° throughout the evening.