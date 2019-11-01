LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
As you head out the door to start your Friday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s. We are starting out the day on a cold note, but warmer temperatures are on the way for this afternoon. Highs today will be in the lower 60s under sunny skies. Another weak cold front will move through this evening, and that will bring a little drop in temperatures for Saturday.
Saturday will be a cool, but sunny afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Sunday will be a beautiful day with more sunshine and temperatures warming into the lower 60s. Make sure to get outside this weekend and enjoy the awesome fall weather.
Monday should be the warmest day over the next seven with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday afternoon a stationary boundary will slowly migrate south into northern Texoma. That boundary could produce a few showers and isolated storms. That boundary will linger through Wednesday bringing more rain chances. Another cold front will move in next Thursday. That front will drop highs into the upper 50s and produce more low end rain chances.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
