Oklahoma substitute teachers see increase in days allowed to work

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Substitute teachers in Oklahoma are now allowed to work up to 145 school days, under a new law.
In the past they could only work up to 90 days.
Dana Thibodeaux has worked on-and-off for Duncan Public Schools for the past 12 years.
For her, the new law is a welcome change.
“When you switch out subs, there’s no continuity. Everybody does it different. It makes it hard on the students trying to get back on a new routine, instead of just having one teacher from the beginning until their normal teacher comes back,” said Dana Thibodeaux.
Duncan Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan said he hopes the change will help attract more substitutes, because the district is always looking for help.
“To say that we really couldn’t survive without subs isn’t an exaggeration at all. We desperately need our subs,” said Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan.
He said the new law will also allow the current subs a chance to lock down a more stable schedule.
“The increase in time that subs can work now, because of the new law, is a god send to schools, and a godsend to these subs who want to serve more days, but were previously unable to,” said Dr. Deighan.
Thibodeaux said not only will this give subs a chance to make more money, it also gives anyone who might be interested in becoming a full-time teacher the chance to really see what a classroom is like.
“Subbing is the best way in the world to get in the classroom, learn how things go, learn about lesson plans, just everything that goes into running a classroom for an entire day,”said Thibodeaux
“Anything we can do to have more people in the schools to experience the joys of being an educator will help our rank of educators in the long-run,” said Dr. Deighan.
Dr. Deighan said if you are interested in being a sub, just visit the DPS administration building to begin the process.
