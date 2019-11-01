Oklahomans can now take kids in liquor stores

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Another law that went into effect Friday will allow Oklahomans to take their children into liquor stores.
House Bill 2325 was actually signed into law on April 30th, but just went into effect Friday, November 2, 2019.
“You can’t leave your kid in the car and there’s not a lot of options for single parents," said Dylan Cotton, a customer. "That’s the world we live in.”
A world of convenience.
“We’ve always prompted the legislature to let us do things that are more consumer friendly and letting children into the store has been one of those things,” said J.P. Richard, the Owner of Cache Road Liquor.
Now, these signs that read: 'No Admittance Under 21 Allowed" will be taken off the doors
“There was some concern among some retailers that children would run amuck and knock things over, but that just doesn’t hold true,” said Richard.
The change comes after proponents said grocery stores had an unfair advantage, allowing parents to shop for wine and beer with their children while the same was illegal in liquor stores.
“The mothers that are out shopping for wine, if their in the grocery store and they have their kids... no big deal and when they come in here, it’s no big deal,” said Richard.
“We’re all consenting adults and we’re allowed to have a drink when we feel like it," said Cotton. "If we can keep our children safer while enjoying ourselves then more power to us.”
