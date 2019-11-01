Paranormal investigators “Mysterious State” visit Duncan’s Butterfield Mercantile and Ballroom

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Halloween is the prime time of year for people who get their thrills from paranormal activity. For two Duncan men, it’s a year-round job, as they travel around the state investigating supernatural events.
7News tagged along with Mysterious State’s Kevin Tucker and Dustin Walls. They led an investigation on the third floor of the Butterfield Mercantile and Ballroom.
“Butterfield’s is haunted, at least the third floor is," said Tucker. "We’ve found a little bit on the downstairs area and mainly that’s because there’s a lot of antiques there and a lot of things attached to things.”
Tucker has investigated Butterfield Mercantile two times by himself, and once with Dustin.
“Any of the previous owners did not allow anything like that paranormal investigating here or anything like that,” said Tucker. “So when the new owners took over I just came in and said, ‘Hey is your place haunted?’, they said maybe, so then they let me come up here and do an investigation and sure enough we caught evidence.”
Walls remembers that night well.
“We came up here it was a dark night and it was more of the negative, the ones that aren’t happy,” said Walls. “The unsettled spirits is the best way to put it.”
They use a variety of equipment. One being a K2 Meter which measures electromagnetic frequencies. They walk around with it to find hot spots. They also used what’s called a Spirit Box.
Kevin says what we saw was not a full investigation. It usually takes hours, even days to complete. He says catching the evidence is what keeps him investigating.
“Whether it be visual, audio, or feelings that you get," he said. "I’ve been pushed, I’ve been scratched so I know that there’s something there and most people would run away from that, but I want to prove that it exists and that’s what keeps me going.”
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.