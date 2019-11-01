UPDATE: Five people formally charged after Lawton meth bust

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re learning more about the drug trafficking arrests from this weekend and the five people now formally charged.
According to court documents, police arrested William Lucas after a traffic stop. They were getting ready to serve a search warrant, but stopped him for riding in a car with illegal window tints.
He was in the car with Stephanie Woods and Anthony Alvarado, who later told investigators that Lucas was, “riding dirty”, and that they were driving to Lucas’ mother’s home.
Authorities found 3 pounds of meth in the car, along with just oven an 1/8 of an ounce of marijuana, 50 Xanax pills and a pair of handguns.
They later searched the mother’s house, where they found more firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun with a filed off serial number.
Taylor Ross was also arrested in connection to the trafficking, investigators saying Lucas used her car to pickup methamphetamine from Oklahoma City.
Investigators say Scott Rheinlander was not charged in connection to the trafficking, but he was arrested and charged for forging checks at Ross’ direction.
At the time of his arrest, William Lucas was already out on bond for an unrelated drug charge from last year.
He is set to appear in court to enter a guilty plea in December.
