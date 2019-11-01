UPDATE: Woman arrested for deadly Comanche Co. roll over

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A woman charged in a deadly rollover crash last month in northern Comanche County has been arrested.
OHP says she was driving under the influence at the time of the crash, her blood alcohol content over three times the legal limit.
Troopers say Holden tried to pass a car in a no-passing zone and hit another car head-on.
The two people in that car died, one at the scene and another at a hospital.
Holden is charged with two counts of first degree manslaughter, and is being held on $200,000 bond.
