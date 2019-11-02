Authorities investigating bomb, shooter threat made at Waurika High School

WAURIKA, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities are investigating after a threat was made at Waurika High School Friday.
The superintendent of Waurika Public Schools says it started when someone called a bomb and active shooter threat to Waurika City Hall.
Waurika High School and Middle School, which are both connected, as well as the elementary school, were evacuated while Waurika Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office searched the schools.
After an hour-long search, the superintendent says they found nothing.
They canceled a pep rally planned for Friday afternoon, but Friday’s football game and senior night went as planned.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.