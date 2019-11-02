Cotton Co. Sheriff Department gathers supplies for local women’s shelter

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - The Cotton County sheriff’s department worked with the community to ensure a local women’s shelter has the supplies it needs.
All month, the Department has been holding a clothing drive in honor of Domestic Abuse Awareness Month.
They gathered clothes from around the community for weeks, and today they delivered the donations to the shelter.
This all kicked off when one of the department’s reserve deputies saw a need to care for local shelters, and in turn, the entire area.
“It’s domestic violence awareness month, so we wanted something we knew would benefit the community. We know that there’s people form Cotton County in shelters in Lawton, even kids from this jurisdiction have had to go to Lawton for a women’s shelter because we don’t have anything local. So we wanted to find one and make sure they had everything they needed in case someone from Cotton County did have to come over there,” said Lieutenant Kody Kinder.
This is the first domestic abuse awareness clothes drive, but the department says they hope to do this again in the years to come.
In addition, they’re planning more charity drives for this month.
