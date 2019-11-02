First Alert Forecast: (11/02 AM)

Good morning Texoma! It’s looking to be a gorgeous fall weekend on tap! Waking up this morning, we’ll see temperatures in the lower to mid 30s across Texoma. Saturday is going to be sunny and dry with temperatures climbing into the mid & upper 50s throughout the day. Some 60s may be sprinkled towards the south. Winds will shift later in the evening, out of the south, but for most of Saturday, gusting out of the north 5 to 15mph.