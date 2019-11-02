First Alert Forecast: (11/02 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! It’s looking to be a gorgeous fall weekend on tap! Waking up this morning, we’ll see temperatures in the lower to mid 30s across Texoma. Saturday is going to be sunny and dry with temperatures climbing into the mid & upper 50s throughout the day. Some 60s may be sprinkled towards the south. Winds will shift later in the evening, out of the south, but for most of Saturday, gusting out of the north 5 to 15mph.
Thanks to those south winds continuing for Sunday, we’re trending warmer! Overnight lows will once again be in the mid 30s. Expect, dry and sunny conditions once again but temperatures will climb into the mid 60s throughout the day. This weekend is a perfect weekend for any outdoor activities! Whether that’s taking a hike, bringing the kids to the park or working on yard work, the weather is looking to be spectacular, so make sure to get outside and enjoy!
Monday should be the warmest day over the next seven with high temperatures in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday afternoon a stationary boundary will slowly migrate south into northern Texoma. Tuesday is trending dry throughout most of the day however, that boundary could produce a few showers and isolated storms late. Highs will climb into the mid 60s. That boundary will linger through Wednesday bringing more rain chances.
The next big cold front we’re tracking will move in next Thursday. This one will drop our highs quiet a bit from the mid 60s on Wednesday, down to nearing 50° for Thursday. This front is also provide widespread rain chances. For now, Friday is looking to clear out with mostly sunny skies but cooler temperatures in the lower 50s.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.