First Alert Forecast: (11/02 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Hope y’all are having a great Saturday so far! Temperatures across Texoma have climbed into the upper 50s to lower 60s! A pretty steady night with temperatures falling from the upper 50s to the lower 50s between 5PM & 7PM. We’ll see mid 40s come 8PM and the lower 40s after 10. Temperatures will continue to fall overnight, waking up tomorrow morning, it’ll be rather cool in the lower to mid 30s.
Another gorgeous day on tap for tomorrow! Plenty of sunshine with highs across Texoma in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South winds will help keep up warm, gusting 15 to 25mph. We stay pretty mild heading into Monday, waking up we’ll see temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Another warm day with mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the upper 60s. We’re tracking a weak cold front for Tuesday. Highs will drop into the lower 60s. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southeast gusting 5 to 15mph. Rain chances are low but looking best across southeast Oklahoma.
We’ll see rain chances stick around over the next couple of days. Widespread rain showers expected Wednesday & Thursday, all thanks to a cold front. This cold front, however, will be much stronger! Highs for Wednesday trending in the mid 60s but come Thursday we’re trending in the low 50s.
A very cold air mass is expected to move into Texoma associated with the cold front. Friday morning will see colder and below average temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Most precipitation associated with this front, should be gone before it gets cold enough for any winter precipitation. However, rain could briefly transition to snow across northern OK.
The lower 50s continue into Friday but come next weekend, it’s trending warmer and more seasonable!
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
