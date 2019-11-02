First Alert Forecast: (11/02 PM)

Another gorgeous day on tap for tomorrow! Plenty of sunshine with highs across Texoma in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South winds will help keep up warm, gusting 15 to 25mph. We stay pretty mild heading into Monday, waking up we’ll see temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Another warm day with mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the upper 60s. We’re tracking a weak cold front for Tuesday. Highs will drop into the lower 60s. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southeast gusting 5 to 15mph. Rain chances are low but looking best across southeast Oklahoma.