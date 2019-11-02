Flower Mound Elementary students donate to Regional Food Bank

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Flower Mound Elementary school donated lots of food to the Regional Food Bank.
They hold a food drive every year, and this year's theme was "I can, you can, we can make a difference."
They held a competition to see which class could bring the most food, and stacked it all up along the walls of the gym.
Jancy Toombs, the school counselor, says she’s thankful for all those who pitched in to make a difference.
“I would like to thank everybody, our parents, grandparents and the students that participated. we know that Oklahoma is one of the hungriest states in our nation and we want to do what we can to help, we want to make a difference," says Toombs.
She says they don’t know just yet how many pounds of food was donated to the food bank.
