Last Chamber on the Move of 2019 sees good turnout

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The last Chamber on the Move of the year was held Saturday afternoon at the East Gore Plaza.
There were several activities for people to enjoy, from a cake walk, to a costume parade, food trucks, and over fifteen vendors.
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce communications manager, Brandi Sims, said this year’s Chamber on the Moves were to showcase how these block party style events would be around town, so that next year businesses can continue hosting them and incorporate their own ideas.
“If you’re interested in having us host Chamber on the Move in your parking lot or in your area, please reach out to us," said Sims. "Chamber on the move is definitely going to be like your event in a box. The chamber is absolutely going to be able to support you, but we want to be able to incorporate those creative ideas that different businesses can provide to really make these events great.”
Sims said if you are interested in hosting a Chamber on the Move next year, to put your requests in now. You can do so by calling the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce at 580-355-3541 or by visiting their website, lawtonfortsillchamber.com
