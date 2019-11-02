Leadership Lawton hosts Reflections From The Border luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Friday, people at a luncheon hosted by Leadership Lawton got to know about some first-hand experiences from the US/Mexico border.
They heard from Doctor Dan Molina, a medical doctor with the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.
Last year he was deployed to the border to provide medical services to immigrants who were detained.
Marion Paden, the President and CEO of Leadership Oklahoma explained just why they wanted to hear about the border at this luncheon.
“I just think people are curious about it and are interested in it. I think we hear a lot of things in the media and we’re kinda like what’s the real story so to be able to have someone come and just talk authentically. He’s not in uniform today. He’s just going to share what his personal reflections are about his experience," said Paden.
Molina not only talked about his experiences at the border, but also his branch of uniformed services.
