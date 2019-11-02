Moutain Metro AMBUCS’ event gets people moving outside

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Mountain Metro AMBUCS held their annual Challenge Trail Festival Saturday at Miracle League Field in Elmer Thomas Park.
The event is to get people of all ages and all abilities outside and exercising by taking laps around the park. The event also had several carnival style yard games, free food and special visits from the Lawton Fire Department and the Lawton Police Department Sentinels. One member of the Mountain Metro AMBUCS, Aimee Carter, said the event is a community effort.
“We really want to make sure that everyone feels included,” said Carter. “When they walk, there’s a buddy assigned to them. So, we want to make sure that all the participants have someone’s undivided attention, they feel special. This day is for them, and hopefully it encourages them to want to come back out to the park and do more things and feel more comfortable in this environment.”
Carter said the Lawton AMBUCS chapters have events every month. You can visit their Facebook pages to learn more.
