23rd Annual Arts for All Gala happens in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Friday night the Great Plains Coliseum played host to the 23rd Annual Arts for All Gala.
Friday night, more than 650 people celebrated Arts in the community, that included our own 7News Anchors Monte Brown and Caitlin Williams!
The Gala featured a silent and live auction, dinner, and music.
All proceeds raised will go toward Arts for All, the umbrella organization that supports the arts in Lawton.
That includes everything from the Philharmonic to the theatre and the opera guild.
“All these organizations give back to the community in such a way, but more importantly to the youth of our community. Thousands upon thousands of hours are given year after year by the people who run these organizations to raise the children of Lawton-Fort Sill, the future of our community,” said Albert Rivas of the Arts For All Committee.
And if you missed out to the gala , it’s never too late to support your local arts.
Rivas says anyone wanted to contribute can do so directly by attending community plays, concerts and art galleries, and, of course, going to the Arts For All Festival.
