Woman placing Flags for the Fallen

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - A Stephens County veteran is working to put a flag at every veteran's grave. She’s started an organization called Flags for the Fallen and wants to make sure they stay flying year around.
These flags are a way for Air Force veteran Allison Rylant to pay respect and remember those who fought for our country. She wanted to do something more than just show respect on holidays like Memorial Day and Veteran's Day.
"I've always had the in back of my mind, a saying of ‘we're always veterans’, so I wanted to think of something that gets them recognized every day from now on," Rylant said.
She's now placed more than 500 flags on soldiers' graves in Comanche. They're protected from the elements by a PVC holder that Rylant created. She's made multiple trips to the cemetery in Comanche but still has more graves needing flags.
“I kinda just take a moment every time I put one in and thank them,” she said. “I just don’t want any of them to be forgotten, and I feel like a lot of them, since they passed so long ago, a lot of them are World War I, World War II veterans, they may not have family around here.”
She hopes that people will take the time to stop and thank a veteran if they see a flag out there. Her family is helping her put the flags out. Her grandpa and veteran, Bob Ivester, said seeing this makes him proud to be a veteran.
“It’s really pleasing to me,” Ivester said. “I really appreciate her going through all the trouble that she’s going to, to do this. I think all the veterans will be appreciative of this. It’s quite a task that she’s undertaken here, and she needs all the help she can get.”
If you’d like to help, whether it’s volunteering or donating, go to her website f4tf.org.
