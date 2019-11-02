Wreaths Across America accepting orders for wreaths

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Coming up next month, wreaths will be laid on the graves of local fallen veterans and you can help.
Wreaths Across America is currently accepting orders for wreaths.
You can sponsor one for as little as $15.
On December 14th, you can have your wreath laid for you by a volunteer who will also read the veteran’s name. Or you can volunteer to lay it down yourself.
“We wanna show respect to our veterans. We want to teach the younger generation to see what we do so they can carry on the mission when we’re not here,” said Pat Powell, coordinator for the Fort Sill National Cemetery.
You can go to https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/ to sponsor a wreath or sign up to volunteer.
Wreath laying ceremonies will take place Saturday, December 14th at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, the Fort Sill Post Cemetery and in Lawton at Highland Cemetery and Sunset Memorial Gardens.
