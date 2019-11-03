Cameron University holds Pickaxe Preview for prospective students

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Prospective college students attended Cameron University’s Pickaxe Preview Saturday.
The university’s Office of Admissions hosted the informational event to show those interested in higher education about the benefits of becoming an Aggie.
The Pickaxe Preview gave attendees the chance to see first-hand what Cameron has to offer.
This included information about the degree programs that are offered, financial assistance and scholarship opportunities and campus life in general.
“We have wonderful things to offer our students in the SW Oklahoma area and any area honestly. We have a new E-Sports Team they’re going to see that lab, our TV Studio and I just hope they take that Cameron is more than just a school in their hometown if they are from here and they can see what we can really offer them," said Cheyenne Cole.
Pickaxe Preview is a bi-annual event. It is held in the Spring and Fall each year.
