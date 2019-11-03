First Alert Forecast: Another Fall-like day today! (11/03 AM)

Aside from that, another gorgeous day on tap for today! Waking up it’ll be on the cooler side in the low to mid 30s. Those temperatures will heading through the morning, upper 30s by 9AM, upper 40s by 10AM, & mid to upper 50s come lunchtime. Plenty of sunshine with highs across Texoma in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South winds will help keep up warm, gusting 15 to 25mph as the day progresses.