Lawton Farmer’s Market moves to winter location

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Farmers Market has officially returned to Cameron University for the winter.
Vendors come from across southwest Oklahoma to sell local produce, meat, handmade crafts and artisan items.
“You know you can always get fresh everything. Locally grown fruits and vegetables, locally raised meats, locally handcraft goods, you can get Christmas gifts here, any kind of gets here. We want to make it year round so you get used to coming out every Saturday," said Josh Nordeen.
The winter market is housed in Cameron University Animal Sciences Building on Southwest 38th Street.
It will take place every Saturday from 9-1 p.m. through the beginning of May.
