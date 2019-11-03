Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce discusses November events

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -If you’re looking to get involved in the community. The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has some events opened to the public this month. I met with Communications Manager, Brandi Sims to discuss November events.
Gold Star Family Highway Dedication takes place on Friday, November 15th at the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber from 2-5 p.m. We will unveil the new highway signage honoring our Gold Star families. Free to attend, registration available on Chamber website.
Frontier Days: Step Into The Past on November 23rd from 1-5 p.m. highlights local museums for a full cultural and learning experience. Located at Museum of the Great Plains, activities will be available for all ages. In addition, a free Buffalo Burger cookout will be available and while supplied last.
Shop Small Saturday encourages residents to shop local and small businesses within the area on November 30th. 10am-4:30 p.m. Starts at Hilton Garden Inn, with a Shop Small kick-off. Guests can purchase a ticket for $10 to be entered into drawing for $1000. Also can pick up free Shop Small Saturday bags with swag items at the start location.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.