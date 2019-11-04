Altus Police Department investigating six separate shootings since Friday

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Altus Police Department is asking for help from residents as they investigate a string of shootings.
According to Chief Tim Murphy the department has responded to six “shots fired” calls since early Friday morning. No one has been injured in the shootings but several homes and vehicles have been struck.
The shootings started around 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hickory Street. Another call came in 12 hours later in the 800 block of Hairston.
Officers then responded to four calls on Sunday in separate areas of the city including the 900 block of North Lee, the 600 block of North Willard, the 1000 block of North Benson and the 1500 block of Debbie Street.
In total seven homes and five vehicles have been shot during the incidents.
Chief Murphy is asking for anyone with information about the shootings to contact the Altus Police Department at 580-482-4121 or Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
