First Alert Forecast:

For the rest of this evening, we’ll see clear skies with mild temperatures. Thanks to a cold front, we’ll see quiet the range of temps tonight! Mid 30s in western Texoma, mid 40s in central portions and upper 40s south/ east. Winds will be gusting out of the north to northeast all night at 5 to 15mph.
Temperatures will rise into the mid 60s across Texoma. Winds tomorrow will start out of the northeast and then switch to the southeast at 5 to 15mph. Cloud cover will begin to increase late Tuesday into Wednesday. This cloud cover will keep low temperatures Wednesday morning in the lower 50s. Widespread rain showers are possible Wednesday for most of Texoma. Highs for Wednesday in the upper 60s. The best chances for moderate to heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms will be Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. We could see a few places accumulate up to 2.5 inches of rain in far eastern Texoma. Some localized flooding and river flooding will be likely across the viewing area.
High temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday and Friday.
This weekend is looking nice with mild temperatures. Saturday’s high will be around 63° and Sunday’s 61°. Sunday evening we are tracking another cool down to move into Texoma, which could potentially bring more rain chances early next week.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
