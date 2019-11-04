First Alert Forecast:

Temperatures will rise into the mid 60s across Texoma. Winds tomorrow will start out of the northeast and then switch to the southeast at 5 to 15mph. Cloud cover will begin to increase late Tuesday into Wednesday. This cloud cover will keep low temperatures Wednesday morning in the lower 50s. Widespread rain showers are possible Wednesday for most of Texoma. Highs for Wednesday in the upper 60s. The best chances for moderate to heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms will be Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. We could see a few places accumulate up to 2.5 inches of rain in far eastern Texoma. Some localized flooding and river flooding will be likely across the viewing area.