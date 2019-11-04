First Alert Forecast: Sunshine for tomorrow but rain chances come mid week (11/03 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Sunday! I hope everyone was able to make it outside and enjoy the beautiful weather this afternoon! Unfortunately the nice weather is not going to stick around for very much longer!
For this rest of this evening, temperaures will fall from the lower 70s to the mid 50s by 7PM, and nearing the upper 70s around 10PM. Overnight lows nearing 40° but overall a rrange across Texoma. Upper 30s north/west, meanwhile mid to upper 40s south/east.
Monday will stay dry and warm with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front is expected Monday night into Tuesday but it is a very weak front. Tuesday will be mainly dry, clouds will continue to increase as the day goes on trending mostly cloudy. There are low rain chances across Texoma however they will primarily be south and east! Highs will be in the lower 60s.
Our next big cold front is mid week. Wednesday will be rather warm with highs nearing 71°. Widespread rain will move into our region come Wednesday & Thursday thanks to a cold front. Our highs are nearing 50° come Thursday. Rain should be wrapped up Thursday afternoon/ evening. For right now, some locally heavy rainfall is possible.
Next weekend we’re trending seasonable and dry with temperatures in the lower 60s for both Saturday & Sunday!
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.