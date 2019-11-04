Cloud cover will begin to increase late Tuesday into Wednesday. This cloud cover will keep low temperatures Wednesday morning in the lower 50s. Widespread rain showers are possible Wednesday for most of Texoma. The best chances for moderate to heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms will be Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. We could see a few places accumulate up to 2.5 inches of rain in far eastern Texoma. High temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday and Friday.