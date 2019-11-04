LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
As you head out the door this morning expect cool and dry conditions. It will be a very nice day with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We are tracking north winds to move in behind a weak cold front this morning. Those north winds will build in some cooler air that will stick with us through Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon highs will top out in the lower 60s.
Cloud cover will begin to increase late Tuesday into Wednesday. This cloud cover will keep low temperatures Wednesday morning in the lower 50s. Widespread rain showers are possible Wednesday for most of Texoma. The best chances for moderate to heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms will be Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. We could see a few places accumulate up to 2.5 inches of rain in far eastern Texoma. High temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday and Friday.
This weekend is looking nice with mild temperatures. Saturday’s high will be around 63 and Sunday’s 61. Sunday evening we are tracking another cool down to move into Texoma, which could potentially bring more rain chances early next week.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
