Geronimo family rebuilds after home destroyed in May tornado

GERONIMO, Okla. (TNN) - Not many people are able to make new memories in a new house on the same land, but one Geronimo family has this unique circumstance.
On May 18th, Marion and Weldon Simmons were lounging around the house when a tornado hit. Thankfully, neither of them were hurt, but their home of over forty years was gone.
Although they were devastated, they did not want to leave their family land. So, they decided to rebuild.
“We just come out every now and then just to see the progress and we’re just amazed because one day they’ll be doing something and the next day it’s finished,” said Marion.
The Simmons said, in a way, the tornado was a blessing in disguise.
“Even though we tried to keep it up and do things, it was needing a lot of repair. It was needing a lot of repair on it," said Weldon. "It’s just turned out to be a blessing, really, you know? Just when we move in we won’t owe nothing.”
“All new everything," said Marion. "Brand new.”
“It’s just 100, maybe 200% better, or however you want to say it, maybe 1000,” said Weldon.
“It is a blessing," said Marion. "We’re just kind of like, starting our lives over again at our age.”
The Simmons said they never imagined that after four decades on the land that they would be building a brand new home.
“We’re wondering why is the Lord giving us a new house, you know," said Marion. "It just makes us closer to Him.”
“It was just wonderful, beautiful, you know, how it worked out,” said Weldon.
The Simmons hope to move into their new home before the end of the year.
