Google Doodle for Will Rogers’ 140th Birthday

OOLOGAH, Okla. (TNN) - If you look at the Google Doodle Monday, you’ll see it’s honoring Oklahoma’s most famous cowboy!
November 4th 2019 is Will Rogers' 140th birthday!
William Penn Adair Rogers was born on November 4th 1879 in Indian Territory in what is now called Oologah, which is north of Broken Arrow.
He was descended from a Cherokee Chief and extremely proud of his heritage, he even created a vaudeville and cinema persona called The Cherokee Kid.
Rogers was a Native America actor, humorist, author, filmmaker, and public personality.
Rogers starred in 71 films in his lifetime.
