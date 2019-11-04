Walters woman overcomes challenges to become successful business owner

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A woman in Walters is sending a message about never giving up and following your dreams.
She was able to purchase a storefront this April after having worked from home for three years.
Stephanie Smallwood owns the Naked Mermaid Soapery in Walters where she hand makes various soaps, bath bombs, body butters, and bath salts.
She said she originally went to school for Criminal Justice, but became epileptic..that’s when she turned to creating soaps.
“I just decided I got to pick myself back up. I’ve got to figure out what I’m going to do. I can’t let this defeat me. I can’t let any of this define me and defeat me, and so I started playing and researching, learning, teaching, and it all just came together,” said Smallwood.
Smallwood said she loves to give back to the community by donating soap to the football team, women’s shelter, and food bank. She has even created a soap for patients undergoing chemo.
She said she enjoys spreading her message.
“Use your imagination, if you can dream it, you can do it. Do not ever give up that’s always been my message to everybody. When you’re at the lowest of the lows, there is always brighter things to come,” said Smallwood.
Smallwood has created about 40 recipes over time, but said she sticks to seven of them.
