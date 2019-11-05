AMBUCS 64th annual Pancake Day helps give community members mobility

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The sweet smell of sizzling bacon and pancakes that’s offered for all three meals brings people to the coliseum every year.
“They think they’re eating breakfast, but they’re actually supporting their community coming here, so it means a lot to us. It makes the hard work, the 14 hour day, worth it,” says Rick Kerr with Lawton AMBUCS.
It's their only big fundraiser and it supports their mission throughout the year.
Kerr says they’ve seen amtrykes, which is a therapeutic device like a bike, let people go outside and ride around with their friends while doing therapy, make a difference in peoples lives.
“We gave a tryke to a 4-year-old who went to one of our daycares and she could barely stand up. Today, she plays basketball and she’s had five different trykes...from the smallest tryke to an adult size tryke,” said Kerr.
But it’s not just giving away amtrykes. They also build wheelchair ramps for people in need.
“We get up on Saturday morning, we build that ramp and you’re tired but seeing the smile on their face and giving them that freedom to come out of their house... whenever they call us and they’re like I haven’t left the house in two months because I can’t get out the front door," said Bryan Jester, chair of Pancake Day.
The organization also gives scholarships to therapist who are in the graduate program.
Kerr encourages people to come out and help so they can help more people. “Bring the family, bring the friends and come out on and support the community.”
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.