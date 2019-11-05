A Child Who Hopes: Bailey

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A 16-year-old is hoping to become a veterinarian one day, but first, she’s hoping to find a family. Bailey is a loving, caring, optimistic teenager, who since she was a child, dreamed of becoming a veterinarian.
"I lived on a farm," Bailey said. "And I just loved helping animals and working with them and seeing what I could do with them."
She got to learn a little more about the job when she recently shadowed Dr. Larry Chambers at his office.
"I learned some ground rules about what to do," Bailey said. "I think it will work out for me."
After a quick rundown of office operations, she then got to go to a stable where she helped bring a horse in for the night. Kallie Haffner, a Child Welfare Specialist with DHS, said her kindness goes far beyond her four-legged-friends, she tries helps other kids like her, find families.
"She gets herself over-involved in other kids and what they're going through,” Hafffner said. “And she forgets about herself. So, it's been a battle making Bailey think okay this is about you…let's think about you."
Bailey wants a family who is loveable, kind, and active, but her DHS worker, Kallie Haffner, has other requirements. She would like to see someone who is patient and will take care of her no matter what adopt her.
You see, Bailey was adopted when she was 4 or 5-years-old, but she's back in the system because the family relinquished their rights when she was 12.
Hafffner said the family said things got to be too hard.
"She's never displayed anything that a normal teenager wouldn't do, but things hit her harder, and things are harder for her," she said. "It's not like your average teenager. She's has a lot she's been though, and she's been in a lot of placements."
Haffner said Bailey now has trouble letting people in.
“When she gets comfortable, she wants to run and that’s why she needs a family that’s not going to give up no matter what…no matter what she says, no matter what she does, they’re we’re sticking with you. We’re not giving up on you because that’s what everybody else has done when she needed them.”
If you’d like to adopt Bailey, give DHS a call at 580-471-7942.
