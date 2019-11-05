Comanche County Democratic Party hosts annual fundraising banquet

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Saturday night the Comanche County Democratic Party held their annual fundraising banquet at the Museum of the Great Plains.
Tickets sales from the banquet go toward the local democratic party so that they can keep operating in their local office and help support other democrats in the community, especially those running for an office.
“I just want the people who might be watching this to know that there is an active democratic party in Comanche County and we have an office,” said Michael Coucke, CCDP vice chair. “Anyone that’s interested in learning more about the party or taking an active role in the party or even running for office can stop in.”
The banquet also featured guest speaker, Lawton native, Cyndi Munson, the Representative from House District 85 and the Chair of the House Minority Caucus.
