Comanche Nation Casino hosting toy drive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A toy drive at Comanche Nation Casino is set to start Wednesday.
Every Wednesday for the month of November, you can bring a new toy to the casino. Then, they will give you double the price of that toy for up to $50 in Comanche credit.
Sally Hollingsworth, the marketing manager for Comanche Nation Casino, says this is a good way to give back during the holiday season.
“It’s important to have this annual toy drive to provide for the children of the community, to partner with community agencies and to feel good about oneself this time of year. Help provide for the children that need it most," says Hollingsworth.
That’s happening every Wednesday in November from noon until 10 in the evening, with the toys to be delivered to local kids after the drive is done.
