FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: widespread rain will arrive tomorrow and could bring heavy amounts to parts of Texoma.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Rain will develop tomorrow and bring a few inches to most of Texoma.
Mostly cloudy this evening through tonight with a chance of spotty drizzle or fog by morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s by 9PM and upper 40s to low 50s by morning. Scattered showers are expected tomorrow morning, then widespread rain & storms will move during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s.
Expect periods of rain, heavy at times, through Thursday morning before tapering off early Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s Thursday morning then fall into the mid 40s by Thursday afternoon thanks to gusty north winds.
Rain totals of 1-3″ with minor flooding possible.
Friday will feature slow clearing and cool temperatures with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. The weekend looks nice, especially Saturday as highs climb well into the 60s. Another strong cold front will arrive later Sunday with gusty north winds into Monday. Highs should reach the 50s to 60s Sunday before the cold air arrives. Highs will likely stay in the 40s Monday and Tuesday behind the front.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
