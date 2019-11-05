Thursday morning heavy downpours will still be impacting most of central, southern, and eastern Texoma. We will slowly see the line of rain and thunderstorms move southeast, and eventually clear by 1-2PM. Rain accumulations could total up to 2.5-3 inches in southeastern and eastern Texoma. Rain totals here in central Texoma could range from 1.5-2 inches. We will have to watch for some flooding, especially during your Thursday morning commute. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.