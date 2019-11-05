LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It will be a little bit of a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 40s and feel like temperatures in the 30s. Today will stay on the cooler side, compared to yesterday, with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Tomorrow morning a few showers look to develop in central Texoma and remain ongoing throughout the day. Better chances for widespread rain and thunderstorms will move in during the evening and overnight hours. High temperature tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday morning heavy downpours will still be impacting most of central, southern, and eastern Texoma. We will slowly see the line of rain and thunderstorms move southeast, and eventually clear by 1-2PM. Rain accumulations could total up to 2.5-3 inches in southeastern and eastern Texoma. Rain totals here in central Texoma could range from 1.5-2 inches. We will have to watch for some flooding, especially during your Thursday morning commute. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Friday afternoon we will clear out and some sunshine will return. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Saturday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 60s.
We are tracking another cold front to arrive Sunday by late morning. This will bring another blast of cold polar air into Texoma. Temperatures into Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
