Fortnite, cornhole tournaments to raise money for Elgin Middle School Winter Wishes

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - Good news for any gamers out there as a Fortnite tournament to raise money for a great cause is coming to Elgin.
The 2nd annual Country Aire Winter Wishes fundraiser is going to feature a Fortnite tournament for all the gamers out there, but there will also be a cornhole tournament for the non-gamers. All of the proceeds will be going to the Elgin Middle School Winter Wishes program, which is all about being kind to those around you.
Through Elgin’s Winter Wishes program, we’ve brought you stories of color-blind children being able to see colors for the first time ever, special needs students scoring touchdowns and so much more.
"It is a kindness curriculum that we wanted to start with the kids. Give them the chance to recognize kindness in others and be kind to others. So every student made a wish for themselves and a wish for another student and we set out with very much the help of the community as many wishes as we could and this is our fourth year,” said Melissa Evon with Elgin Middle School.
In those four years, the program has come alive throughout the Elgin community, with tens of thousands of dollars being donated each year to help accomplish the wishes.
"Me and my wife and our neighbors decided last year that we wanted to do a fundraiser so we did a corn hole tournament. This year we’re expanding it to be our second annual Country Aire Winter Wishes fundraiser. We’re doing a corn hole tournament and Fortnite tournament,” said Edward Hilliary, who is organizing the event.
Hilliary said they hope the event will attract students from across southwest Oklahoma. Evon said events like this one are what allow them to truly make Winter Wishes special.
"People that show up with ideas of things that can happen with kids, people who show up and say how can I help and people who show up with money. We have these neighborhoods in Elgin that have competitions to see which neighborhood can raise the most money for Winter Wishes. The fact our neighborhoods and community and even people without kids in Elgin Middle School, the fact that they want to invest in our kids and they want to show kindness to our kids, that’s what it is all about,” Evon said.
The event is Saturday November 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 931 NE Brown Road in Elgin. It is open to everyone. There will be brisket and pulled pork served. There’s a $25 entry fee for the Fortnite tournament, which includes lunch. It will be $20 to enter a team of two into the cornhole tournament. There will be prizes for all of the winners. You can find out more or enter the tournament here.
