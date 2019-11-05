Fortnite, cornhole tournaments to raise money for Elgin Middle School Winter Wishes

"People that show up with ideas of things that can happen with kids, people who show up and say how can I help and people who show up with money. We have these neighborhoods in Elgin that have competitions to see which neighborhood can raise the most money for Winter Wishes. The fact our neighborhoods and community and even people without kids in Elgin Middle School, the fact that they want to invest in our kids and they want to show kindness to our kids, that’s what it is all about,” Evon said.