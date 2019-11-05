Hillary Communications donates to Chickasha Police Department for Shop With A Cop

Hillary Communications donates to Chickasha Police Department for Shop With A Cop
By Rebekah Fountain | November 5, 2019 at 6:35 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 6:40 AM

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - Hillary Communications, a telecommunications provider located in Medicine Park donated $1,000 to Chickasha’s Shop With A Cop.

The purpose of Shop With A Cop is to foster positive relationships between elementary grade youth and their police officers.

Hillary Communications wants to challenge other businesses to be involved and support this cause.

Chickasha Police Department’s Shop With A Cop is scheduled for Friday December 6th.

Hillary Communications, a telecommunications provider from Medicine Park, recently donated $1,000 to this year’s Shop...

Posted by Chickasha Police Department on Monday, November 4, 2019

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.