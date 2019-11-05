Hillary Communications donates to Chickasha Police Department for Shop With A Cop

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - Hillary Communications, a telecommunications provider located in Medicine Park donated $1,000 to Chickasha’s Shop With A Cop.
The purpose of Shop With A Cop is to foster positive relationships between elementary grade youth and their police officers.
Hillary Communications wants to challenge other businesses to be involved and support this cause.
Chickasha Police Department’s Shop With A Cop is scheduled for Friday December 6th.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.