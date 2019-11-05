K-9 finds 48 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

HINTON, Okla. (TNN) - On Sunday, a Hinton Police Officer and a Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy made a large drug bust.
Hinton Police Officer Damien Gorbet stopped a car for a traffic violation in Hinton.
During that traffic stop, Officer Gorbet requested Caddo County K-9 Deputy Eddie Ramsey to conduct an open air sniff with his K-9 partner around the car..
Deputy Ramsey's K-9 alerted to the car.
During a search of the vehicle, 48 pounds of marijuana was found.
A man was arrested and booked into the Caddo County Jail.
