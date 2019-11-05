Lawton apartment complex without water after landlord doesn’t pay bill

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An apartment complex in Lawton has now been without water for two weeks because their landlord did not pay the water bill.
The City of Lawton says they worked with the owner of the Lincoln Villa Apartments for several months to set up a payment plan but say he never paid the bill, causing the water to be shut off.
The water is a major issue, but it is far from the only problem residents have been dealing with. The complex as a whole is not being taken care of by the owner and has become so bad even a local realty company decided to cut ties with the complex.
Lincoln Villa resident Robert Gregory said they’re going on two weeks without water, and each day is harder than the last.
"You just don’t know. You don’t realize a simple necessity like water until you don’t have it. And we don’t have it. Now we have to find water to wash, flush commodes, cook, it’s been aggravating,” Gregory said.
Gregory said they’ve had no shortage of problems with their landlord, a man they say lives in Texas who they’ve never actually met.
"Security is lacking, they’ve let the building go to crap. But they still take our rent money,” Gregory said.
These pictures of how the common areas within the complex look were sent to me by residents. They say it’s been like this for months.
"See how nasty that is in there? Just like Robert said, there’s not lighting in here at all. When you are walking you can trip, you can fall, you can’t see where you’re going. You can get mugged. Anybody can do something to you and you won’t even see them,” said a few residents.
Those issues on the inside are what caused a local real estate company to cut ties with the apartment. American Real Estate in Lawton was working with the complex’s owner by collecting rent, but part of their agreement was that the owner fix up the property. Monday, American Real Estate notified residents that they had voided that agreement because the owner had never done any work to better the complex. But that is not an option for the residents.
"We’re trying to get it together. We don’t have the money to just up and move, so we’re trying to stick it out until things get better, they cut the water back on, anything,” Gregory said.
Several members of the community have helped the residents out by taking them water. Gregory said he’s thankful for the help but hopeful for a more permanent solution.
"Some type of compensation for this inconvenience. This was a major inconvenience. Then I would like to just be able to do normal things. I can’t do normal things without water,” Gregory said.
Residents say they have not heard anything from the landlord despite calling him several times. 7NEWS reached out to the landlord as well but did not receive a callback.
