Lawton hosts leadership conference

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Leaders in Lawton spent the day on Tuesday learning how they can become even better leaders at Live 2 Lead. It’s the 5th year for this event hosted by the Greater Lawton Rotary Club. Seven speakers took center stage, either in person or simulcast, all talking about how to be a better leader.
Lorene Miller is the President of the Greater Lawton Rotary Club and said this isn’t just to help adults develop better leadership skills, but it’s also for the younger generation and helping them realize their potential early on.
“The youth are our future,” Miller said. “So anytime we can help them become a better leader or lead someone else, then we’ve accomplished what our goal is.”
One of those young leaders is Cameron University senior Cole Lehr. He volunteered at the conference but also got in some time to listen to what the speakers had to say. Lehr was proud to be in a room surrounded by so many business leaders.
"Just the opportunity to be here with those types of people and to further your leadership skills is a great opportunity, and it's a lot of fun," Lehr said.
He plans to apply what he learned today to his future job.
“I just hope to be able to take what the speakers have talked about and maybe not right now, but when I get into the workforce, and I’m in the position of having to lead people being able to take what I have learned and apply it to my own career,” he said.
Some of those speakers included Oklahoma City's former mayor, Mick Cornett, personal finance expert Chris Hogan, and author Dr. John Maxwell.
