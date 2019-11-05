Local students enter ‘Tech-Know Zone’ at Great Plains Tech. Center

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - 8th grade students in the area got to enter the “Tech-Know Zone.”
They went out to the Great Plains Technology Center where they got to learn more about careers post-high school and college.
The event was called the "Tech-Know Zone."
Sally Greenlee, the marketing specialist at Great Plains, says the kids got to go to eight different areas to learn about different careers.
She says she hopes this gets kids to discover a career they are interested in.
“We want you to find a job you love because you’re going to be doing it for a long time, and if you love your job, it’s going to be awesome, and if you don’t like it, it’s going to be a long, boring career," said Greenlee.
She says students in 10th grade get to go on tech tours where they visit and stay in classes.
You can learn more about what the school has to offer at https://greatplains.edu/
