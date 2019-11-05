Marlow assisted living staff, resident gauge impact Duncan Regional’s insurance change could have for seniors.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Some Stephens County senior citizens are getting ready for a health care change after Duncan Regional Hospital recently announced it was ending its medicare supplement contract with Humana.
Jessica Garvin, who works with seniors in Marlow said this change is actually something she’s been pushing her clients to make for years, and she said this decision by Duncan Regional shows they support the seniors, and want them to receive the best care available.
After contract negotiations failed, Duncan Regional ended a portion of their Humana Insurance program.
“We see so often that seniors don’t get the services they need because they have a managed care," said Jessica Garvin, who works at both West Wind Assisted Living and Gregston Nursing Home.
One woman who who lived through a major insurance change at Duncan Regional is Colleen Best, who battled with AETNA a few years back.
“My doctor wanted me to go into stepping stones, but my insurance argued about it, they didn’t want to pay,” said West Wind resident Colleen Best.
The reason her insurance wasn’t willing to pay...
“My age, they tried to use my age against it, and that’s not right,” said Best.
Best said she was fortunate to have family there to help her deal with the insurance, but some of her fellow residents aren’t so lucky, and it’s important for seniors to have resources available to help.
“There’s people here, who well, not many are older, but some of them don’t understand. Someone has to help them,” said Best.
Garvin said that situation involving Aetna is nearly identical to what she says patients are dealing with now.
“The less money they spend on your care, the more they put in their pocket. They are going to deny as many services as possible because they want more profit. That’s really why Duncan Regional has finally said that’s enough,” said Garvin.
Garvin said she understands that many seniors can’t afford the high cost of certain supplemental insurance.
“Medicare is paying 100 percent or 80 percent on most things, so yeah it might save you 40 or 50 dollars a month on a supplement, but in the long-term is your health really worth 40 bucks a month,” said Garvin.
Going forward, Garvin said she wants people to know there are lots of insurance options, and that people will still get help when they need it.
“I think a lot of people are worried if I go to the ER, they aren’t going to help me and that is not the case. I don’t think it will impact people as much as they think, they will just have an out of pocket co pay, rather than an in-network co pay,” said Garvin.
People can still choose Humana, they may just have to drive to the other hospitals or health care providers who accept it.
Enrollment for Medicare is open now until December 7th.
If you are in need of a new insurance plan, and need help finding one contact ASCOG Area of Aging at 580-736-7036.
