7News anchor Makenzie Burk was guest speaker at Comanche Nation Elder Council meeting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - 7News’ own Makenzie Burk was a guest speaker Monday at the Comanche Nation Elder Council’s monthly meeting.
The council holds these meetings on the first Monday of every month.
Monday, Makenzie, along with Lawton Mayor Stan Booker, were invited to join.
Adele Mihesuah, the chair of the Comanche Nation Elder Council, explained why they wanted to bring a familiar face to this morning’s meeting.
“I know that the elders watch the news at 5 and 6:00 in the morning because we’re up. She’s one of the people that we probably see a lot and I just wanted them to be familiar with the community, that there are other people out there than just Comanche members," said Mihesuah.
She says next month during their meeting they will also have a Christmas program.
She says right now, there are about 80 people who usually attend.
