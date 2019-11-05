OSBI searching for missing teen

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
According to a press release, Faith Lindsey of Pauls Valley has been missing since October 29.
Her last known location was in Seminole County. Authorities believe she could be in Seminole, Garvin or Ponotoc Counties.
They ask if you have any information on Faith’s whereabouts to call the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017 or email them at tips@osbi.ok.gov.
