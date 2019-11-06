Cameron students get chance for Q&A with ‘Rock N Roll High School’ director

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Some Cameron University Film Club students took advantage of a big opportunity Tuesday night.
Cameron students and community members gathered at the Vaska Theater to watch the 1979 musical comedy film “Rock N Roll High School” featuring the Ramones, and had the chance to Facetime with director Allan Arkush after the screening.
“Which is a big deal for us to have somebody based, an LA based director speak directly to our students, so i’m really excited about and our students are too they talk about it for days afterward," said Dr. Matt Jenkins, Cameron journalism and media production professor.
“When you’re done watching a movie there’s a lot of things in mind, how was this set, what did it take, audio. we have tons of questions about the whole process," said Cameron student Bryan Araujo.
Araujo said it also helps them prepare for making their own movies in their production class. The students get the chance to screen their projects at the Vaska Theater.
This was the latest in a series of screenings and director chats for the club. They’ve held them at the University in the past, but Tuesday the Vaska hosted the free screening.
