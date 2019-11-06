Devol Kiowa Casino hosting canned food drive

DEVOL, Okla. (TNN) - Kiowa Casino in Devol is having a canned food drive this week.
You can go there from 8 in the morning until 8 in the evening each day until Saturday to donate canned goods.
If you bring five cans of food in, the Kiowa Casino's general manager says you have the chance to win 200 dollars of free play a day.
He says this drive is all about helping people in the area.
“Each year we have set records every year, and again, it’s the people, the community in the Texoma area, that makes this a success, and again we want to thank everyone for participating," said Chief Operations Officer and General Manager for Kiowa Casino operations, Jon Peters.
The Canned Food Drive provides roughly 40,000 pounds of food each year to several organizations in the local community.
