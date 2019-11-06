FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: periods of rain through tomorrow, along with cold north winds.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Rainy weather will be with us through tomorrow as colder air moves into Texoma.
Cloudy this evening through tonight with periods of rain & storms. A few storms may have small hail and gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the 60s to 50s this evening before falling into the low 40s and upper 30s by daybreak as a cold front moves through the area.
Light to moderate rain showers will continue into tomorrow afternoon then taper off by tomorrow evening. Temperatures will be nearly steady in the low to mid 40s with gusty north winds. Wind chills in the 20s to 30s! Rain totals of 1-2″ possible with a heavier band of 2-3″+ near the Red River. Localized flooding is possible.
Skies will slowly clear into Friday but it will remain chilly with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. The weekend is shaping up to be nice ahead of a strong cold front. Expect highs well into the 60s both days but Saturday will feature more sunshine. An Arctic cold front will arrive Sunday night into Monday, bringing the coldest air of the season so far. Expect highs in the 30s Monday with wind chills in the teens all day thanks to north winds. There is a chance of light rain or a light wintry mix. Skies will clear Tuesday into Wednesday but it will remain very cold.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
