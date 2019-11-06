FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: periods of rain through tomorrow, along with cold north winds.

Skies will slowly clear into Friday but it will remain chilly with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. The weekend is shaping up to be nice ahead of a strong cold front. Expect highs well into the 60s both days but Saturday will feature more sunshine. An Arctic cold front will arrive Sunday night into Monday, bringing the coldest air of the season so far. Expect highs in the 30s Monday with wind chills in the teens all day thanks to north winds. There is a chance of light rain or a light wintry mix. Skies will clear Tuesday into Wednesday but it will remain very cold.