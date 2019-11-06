We are tracking some dense fog throughout the viewing area, so as you head out the door to start your Wednesday morning commute make sure to leave yourself a little extra time. Temperatures this morning are on the mild side due to the increased cloud cover, so by the afternoon high temperatures should peak in the mid to upper 60s. Rain should stay as drizzle to light showers for most of the morning, but then by mid to late afternoon and evening moderate to heavy downpours will develop. There is a marginal risk that a few storms could be on the severe side in far southwestern Texoma. This severe threat is for hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts up to 60mph. Storms will weaken, but rain showers will stay strong as we go through the overnight hours.