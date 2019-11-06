LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are tracking some dense fog throughout the viewing area, so as you head out the door to start your Wednesday morning commute make sure to leave yourself a little extra time. Temperatures this morning are on the mild side due to the increased cloud cover, so by the afternoon high temperatures should peak in the mid to upper 60s. Rain should stay as drizzle to light showers for most of the morning, but then by mid to late afternoon and evening moderate to heavy downpours will develop. There is a marginal risk that a few storms could be on the severe side in far southwestern Texoma. This severe threat is for hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts up to 60mph. Storms will weaken, but rain showers will stay strong as we go through the overnight hours.
Tomorrow morning widespread showers will still be going on, with isolated patches of heavy downpours. Rain activity will push to the southeast and clear the Texoma area around 1-2PM. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon are going to be very cold with most places in the low to mid 40s.
We will start to warm up Friday with highs in the lower 50s. Saturday afternoon will be very nice with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be similar, but more cloud cover is expected and temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. A strong cold front will move in Sunday evening bringing low rain chances and cold temperatures. Highs next Monday and Tuesday will only be in the lower 40s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
