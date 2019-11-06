Ike senior named first pom all-stater in 15 years

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For the first time in fifteen years, a Lawton Eisenhower senior has been selected for the Oklahoma All State Pom Squad.
Katelyn Woods started dancing in 6th grade, later than most, but has worked hard to develop her talent. That talent has lead to many notable achievements... She was top ten at Miss Oklahoma’s Outstanding Teen, danced in a professional school in Branson and was OU’s Top All American at NDA pom Camp this summer.
“This girl never stops dancing, and on top of that she’s involved in student council, in leadership, and all kinds of different things,” said Kylie Erricson, Ike Pom sponsor.
Woods’ latest achievement came over the weekend.
“I made the All State Pom for Oklahoma and it was really exciting because we haven’t had a girl do that in fifteen years," said Woods. "Just seeing the list come out I was really nervous and it was the most exciting news ever.”
Over 100 dancers from across the state tried out, and only 30 were selected for the Oklahoma All State team.
“She told me that it’s been a goal of hers since freshman year and she’s worked incredibly hard," said Erricson. "I was there that day and she did great and she made it and we’re so proud of her.”
Woods will be perfecting her choreography for Eisenhower Pom Squad’s state performance in Tulsa on December 14th, as well as her All State performance also that day in Tulsa.
“Overall, this experience has been great and I’m very happy that I get to represent Eisenhower and add to all the great achievements that we have,” said Woods.
While balancing all those activities, Woods said she is also preparing for her next goal, to make a Division I collegiate pom squad.
